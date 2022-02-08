DES MOINES, Iowa — Last year the DAV Thrift Store underwent a bit of a make-over.

“So we removed asbestos, and tile, and glue in the ceilings so we did everything so to be safe for our customers, and employees,” said Dave Thornburg, the Iowa Disabled American Veterans Commander.

Now the store at 2627 East University, is open seven days a week with all kinds of things shoppers are looking for.

“Oh we got clothes, we have shoes, we have videos, we have games, we have pillows, bedding, and purses,” said Thornburg.

Some shoppers said they plan a visit here every week.

“You might be surprised that sometimes they have a label from the store is still on some of the markers it’s really nice,” said Rocki, a shopper from Des Moines. “I have several family members that served, from World War II, to Afghanistan, and Iraq.”

Funds raised at the store go to support the local DAV Chapter, they, in turn, support veterans’ organizations.

“We have a $35,000 going to the VA hospital for needed equipment, for we take care of the VA hospitals, our Veterans Home, and we take care of veterans needs, groceries or money to buy gas, to get to work,” said Thornburg.

Thornburg said he works with other veterans’ groups on issues facing the veteran community. He is working on a bill to help disabled veterans with a break on their property tax bill. He always appreciates those who patronize the DAV Thrift Store.

“This thrift store is our lifeline to help others,” said Thornburg.