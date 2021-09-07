Huey helicopter provides rides to honor Vietnam veterans in Iowa

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — It was a blast from the past in the skies over Carroll County on Tuesday as a Vietnam-era military helicopter visited the area.

An ongoing effort by the Friends of Army Aviation got veterans back behind the windows of the helicopter.

“The whole objective was to try to take care of veterans [and] offer veterans a chance to recoup a little bit, especially the Vietnam veterans. It’s quite a healing tool that we have,” said Tom Aretz with Friends of Army Aviation.

The helicopter has been flying in the Carroll area for a few days, giving rides to veterans and non veterans. The aircraft circled some the area around Carroll and even picked out the farms of some of those on board.

For Larry Heithoff of Templeton, it was a memorable day. His last flight on a Huey was 50 years ago. His helicopter was shot down.

“We were flying 40 helicopters in formation. Our company was the first one in on the third drop,” said Vietnam veteran Larry Heithoff. “We could hear on the intercom talking about no gun ships. We didn’t go with gunships to suppress the area. So we went in with no cover and basically they shot us out of the sky. It was not good. A lot of guys got killed on that landing. I got wounded and fortunately we had the best medical doctors and nurses in the world.”

The Friends of Army Aviation is moving the helicopter to the Ames Municipal Airport on Wednesday. They will be offering rides on Thursday and Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more on getting a ticket to fly, visit friendsofarmyaviation.org