Help For Veterans in Transition

AMES, Iowa — For Veterans leaving military service, there is a question for most, what next? That is something Victory Trades Alliance is trying to help with. The coalition of trades organizations are in search of workers to do things like welding, carpentry, plumbing and electrical. The organization came together early in 2020. Chaunte Hall is the President of Victory Trades Alliance. She spent 10 years active duty, and 5 years in reserve in the Air Force.

“It’s an organization that a lot of individuals from the trades mechanical electrical and plumbing came together to start this organization that’s geared toward changing the narrative of the trade,” said Hall. “Making individuals aware of the opportunity within the trade.”

The organization launched officially in March of 2020.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the mission of Victory Trade Alliance to not just change the narrative but especially now, be able to step up in these unprecedented times and say how can we support our military community these positions with mechanical electrical and plumbing that are nationwide,” said Hall. “The trades are considered to be essential personnel which is absolutely another incredible opportunity so it offers the trade-off for stability career progression.”

One attraction to the trades for people coming out of military, is good pay.

“Pathways salaries above the national average if you go to the bureau of labor statistics show that is the top mission of Victory Trades is to change the narrative and bring awareness to our military community of immediate opportunities,” said Hall. “So if an individual is interested maybe just mentorship, what does it look like to work a day in the trade, be it mechanical electrical or plumbing if you go to the website VictoryTrades Alliance.com, someone can fill out with what you’re interested in.”

In Iowa there will be a state-wide conference for veterans transitioning out of the military. That will be held via Zoom on October 13th. For information on that, visit Home Base Iowa.