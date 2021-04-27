Dexter Legion Hall Holds In-Person Event for Fundraiser

DEXTER, Iowa — The American Legion Hall 419 was a gathering spot Saturday night in the town of Dexter. A group known as the Sons of American Legion kicked off the season with a steak fry. The steaks bought at an area grocery store were grilled on the sidewalk in front of the Legion Hall.

“They’re the sons, relatives, of Legionnaires that haven’t served in the military but they still want to be active in support of the Legion,” said George Oberman, a Vietnam veteran who is a member of both the Legion and Sons of Legionnaires. “I was in Vietnam all of 1968, I was an engineer, construction engineer, not combat engineer. Although we did see combat.”

The first in-person event of the season in around a year’s time had cars lining the street in downtown Dexter.

“The Sons of the Legion, tend to help the children’s groups and I appreciate that,” said Rhonda Shepard who was attending the event. “If they’re playing softball, they’re playing baseball, they donate their money to help those organizations.”

“We do poppy sales, to fill up our charity fund, and then we would give to organizations such as Boy Scouts, Little League, and social groups such as that.”

While Saturday’s group went to benefit the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Post 419 holds a steak fry every other Saturday, May through September, and that begins this year on May 10th.

