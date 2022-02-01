URBANDALE, Iowa — This week Cy Kirk will celebrate his 100th birthday with a party at Deerfield Community, where he has lived for a number of years. The Des Moines native attended Roosevelt High School and went on to Iowa State University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

When he learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he signed up to join the Air Force, to be a pilot. His dream was to fly a fighter plane, but his orders were to fly the B-26 Marauder because he was good at flying a plane with instruments. He found himself flying missions behind enemy lines into Germany.

“Our job was to, it was to go after bridges, knock out their stuff, and marshaling yards, so most of the time we are dropping our bombs from about 12 to 14,000 feet,” said Kirk.

After dropping the payload of four 1,000-pound bombs, the B-26 would take evasive action, to avoid enemy fire. One time Cy’s plane was hit, knocking out the right engine.

“I said ‘uh-oh!’ They left me because I was flying by myself slower,” said Kirk. “I had about an hour and 20 minutes to get out of there and get back behind our lines.”

But the pilot who was the oldest of the crew of four people, at about 22-years-old, realized the problem would be in landing the plane once they got back out of Germany. With an engine not working, and the nose gear collapsed he couldn’t just land normally. So he devised a plan to ease the nose gently onto the runway.

“I just let it ease down to the runway, the nose gear, of course, was not down. It slid the straight down, that doggone thing and I shut off everything opened the bomb bay and my crew got out and I jumped over the nose, nobody got hurt,” said Kirk.

At the time Kirk was told he would get a medal for his service flying these missions, his family said he never received a medal. While serving, he also flew victims of the Holocaust to safety with his B-26.

While serving his country in Europe, Cy Kirk got word through a buddy, the girl he was engaged to marry, was seeing someone else.

“I do remember I got my ring back and I sold it to one of my fraternity brothers so I never lost any money,” said Kirk.

That girl who broke off the engagement was Cloris Leachman. She went on to a career in Hollywood, winning an Oscar and Emmys. Even though she took a different path from Cy, they stayed in touch and remained friends.

“I never could figure out, she (Cloris) would come out here, we used to eat dinner down here three or four different times and she was still, still working,” said Kirk. “I couldn’t figure it out, guess who asked her, my wife!”

Cy Kirk lost his wife Rosalynn a few years back. Cloris Leachman died about a year ago. Most all of the people he served with in WWII have also passed on.

He still maintains his daily 40-minute exercise routine at Deerfield, where he lives.