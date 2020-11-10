Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Schools Teach About Veterans Day

CLARION, Iowa — A Veteran’s Day program will be held in Clarion, as a drive up event at the High School parking lot in Clarion.

“We’re going have the program out at the high school parking lot, only 50 or 60 spaces, we can put cars I’m not sure how many were going to have show up,” said Dennis Mraz of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clarion. “Wouldn’t be possible, but of one of my guys has an FM transmitter that he uses for his Christmas programs, and I asked if we could use it to do a program for Veterans Day where everybody stays in their cars.”

Veterans Day in Clarion has been a cooperative effort for several years with the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows School system, and the VFW and American Legion.

“We were very disappointed that the entire elementary could not gather and participate with our normal Veterans Day program this year,” said Raejean Chapman, of the Clarion American Legion Post. “So what we thought was important that the kids understood the meaning of Veterans Day, so we created a video that will be shown here at the school for all of our elementary students.”

A program on Veterans Day in the elementary schools began in the Dows schools. Once there was a merger with Clarion and Goldfield, the program took roots in the new district as well.

“Elementary students are involved in some way, shape, or form, our kindergarten first and second graders make projects to give to the veterans at the veterans program,” said Tricia Rosendahl, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Elementary Principal. “All of our third graders get to have the opportunity to shake the hand of Veterans and tell them ‘thank you for their service’ In the program.”

The students take a big step in 4th and 5th grades.

“Our fourth graders in learn about the missing man table so they perform the ceremony of the missing man table and they have speaking parts and doing parts so they learn through that way,” said Rosendahl. “In fifth grade we teach all the fifth graders how to fold the flag.”

“After practicing a lot of times it was still a bit nerve-racking because everyone had to really work together,” said student Kenna Chapman.

“They were very brave and bold I probably wouldn’t of done that but I’m glad they did that for our country,” said 5th grader,Hannah Wharton.