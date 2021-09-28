Cattle Congress AMVET building future uncertain

WATERLOO, Iowa — For years, AMVETS has operated the Noodle Nook on the grounds of the Waterloo National Cattle Congress. Now the AMVETS Post 19 has been dissolved, the future of the old Noodle Nook building is uncertain. The building has not served any noodles the past two years, but the State AMVETS has moved to take over the operation. The building can no longer serve noodles and it would take an investment to bring the building back to code.

“Post 19 AMVETS built this building,” said Clark Leckington, Executive Director of the American Veterans, State of Iowa. “It was built in 1944, served noodles, called the Noodle Nook.”

“Lines out the door, and clear down the street, it was their money maker for the year,” said Nancy Carrier of the AMVETS State Auxiliary.

Since Post 19 is no longer functioning, the AMVETS building is now used as a fundraiser, selling raffle tickets for state AMVETS, and for recruiting to get the word out about the organization.

“AMVETS is open to all vets with an honorable discharge, we’re not selective on dates you’ve served or overseas ribbons,” said Leckington.

Now Cattle Congress leadership is looking to revamp the campus of the fair, and they do not know yet whether that would include the AMVETS building, or not.

“The department of Iowa (AMVETS) owns this now,” said Leckington. “The Fair Board is threatening to tear it down, so we’re doing a fundraiser to keep it, keep it going.”

A Cattle Congress official stressed that no decision has been made either way yet on the future of the building. They are still looking at how the whole entire campus could be better arranged.