Veterans Day Drive-In Event in Clarion

CLARION, Iowa — With the pandemic still keeping people at social distance the local American Legion, and VFW in Clarion, along with the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows School system came up with a plan to hold an outdoor, drive-in Veterans Day ceremony. The high school parking lot was a place where people could just drive in, and tune in their FM radio in their cars to hear what the speakers were saying.

“Today we honor our veterans men and women who gave their best when they were called upon,” said Tom Frantz, of the Clarion VFW Post 2612, where he serves as Chaplain.

The morning included the Legion Color Guard, and a 21 Gun Salute, along with the Star Spangled Banner by the High School Choir. The 5th graders came in to demonstrate how to properly fold a US Flag. At the conclusion of their demonstration there were many who were applauding, and honking horns across the parking lot.

The focus of the day was honoring all veterans who took the oath to serve, regardless of their status in terms of serving overseas or in a war zone.

“I chose to join the military, part of that making that official is the oath, the promise that we make to be a part of this elite group of Americans,” said Rajean Chapman, Commander of the American Legion Post 0246, in Clarion. “Reflecting on the oath of enlistment has given me a renewed sense of patriotism and Americanism, I can proudly say I belong to this elite group of men and women, a group that only 10% of Americans belong to, and I now stand taller when I share with others about my time in the Iowa National Guard.”

“What is a veteran? A veteran active duty discharged, retired, or reserve is someone who at one point in his life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for amount up to and including his life,” said Dennis Mraz, Commander of Clarion VFW Post 2612.