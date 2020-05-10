Vendors Providing Drive-Through Farmers’ Market in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Des Moines’ Downtown Farmers’ Market being delayed until July, several vendors found a way to provide a small taste of normalcy.

For the first time Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grade A Gardens hosted a drive-through farmers’ market in the parking lot of the Des Moines Playhouse.

“I was pretty jazzed because I’ve been going to the farmers’ market downtown pretty much every year of my life, so missing out on that has been a big bummer,” said Sean McDermott, who lives in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

Some familiar farmers’ market sights and sounds were present but so was the reality of the current pandemic. Dozens of vehicles lined around the block to browse and purchase goods from their driver side windows. Vendors wore masks and gloves. Walk-up customers socially distanced from others in line.

Frisian Farms Cheese came from Leighton, Crooked Gap Farm brought beef and poultry from Knoxville and Grade A Gardens provided fresh organic produce from Des Moines. La Mie and The Cheese Shop were nearby across the street in their brick-and-mortar locations on 42nd Street. It wasn’t the farmers’ market everyone is used to, but for these vendors it was a great way to provide food that otherwise may go to waste.

“All of us vendors have a lot of perishable products and we have to be able to move them somehow. The customers, they kind of roll down their window and if they have cheese on their list we are able to sell right from our coolers and help them out that way,” said Mike Bandstra of Frisian Farms Cheese.

Grade A Gardens plans to host more drive-through farmers’ markets. They will provide updates on their Facebook page.