 

Vehicular Homicide Charges for Pleasant Hill Man in Connection with March Crash

Zachary Willer (WHO 13)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Pleasant Hill man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in Polk County that killed an Illinois man back in March.

Thirty-four-year-old Zachary Willer was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday on charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving and homicide by vehicle-OWI.

The crash happened March 9th just before 1:30 a.m. on Highway 163 near NE 80th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says Willer was driving a car heading eastbound when it struck a semi-truck also traveling eastbound.

A passenger in Willer’s vehicle, 23-year-old Dean Goodenough of Maple Park, Illinois died at the scene.

Willer and another passenger, 23-year-old Kyleigh Jeffrey of Des Moines, were transported to Mercy One in Des Moines for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, 26-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was not injured in the collision.

