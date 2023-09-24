DES MOINES, Iowa- VegLife Des Moines’ Vegan Summer Market will take place for the last time on Sunday.

The nonprofit started seven years ago, but it’s dissolving at the end of the calendar year. The president of the organization is moving on to other opportunities and they haven’t been able to find a replacement.

The Vegan Summer Market is a monthly event that takes place from May to September. It showcases local businesses and artists, as well as highlights vegan food.

The last Vegan Summer Market will be from noon to 3 PM on Sunday at Cowles Commons. They will have six food vendors present and several other tents with people selling crafts and other items. They will also have live music for attendees to enjoy. Organizers recommend bringing cash.

Amy Lubbert is the president of VegLife Des Moines and helped organize the market.

“For people who are vegan, it is an exciting time to have lots of food in one place. There are lots of vegan options around Des Moines, but there aren’t exclusively vegan spaces… but then also it’s a great opportunity for people who aren’t vegan to get to try something new… ,” said Lubbert.

Lubbert also said that it may be possible for another group to organize a vegan market in the future, but it’s unlikely VegLife Des Moines will if they don’t find a replacement soon.