PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Discussions about pregnancy have been in the spotlight since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion protections this summer. While most conversations focused on women, a local vasectomy doctor said the decision is leading to a rush for male birth control.

“Within the first 48 hours of the Dobbs decision, 20 people signed up for vasectomies,” said Dr. Esgar Guarin of SimpleVas Vasectomy Clinic in Pleasant Hill. “The total number of vasectomies we did in the month of June was 41. In July, we did 79.”

Guarin said the demand for vasectomies has remained consistently high since Roe v. Wade was overturned, including among some unlikely groups.

“There are many men between their mid-30s and late-30s who already decided they would not have children, but had done nothing permanent to guarantee it,” Guarin said.

Guarin is also offering a select amount of free vasectomies in November for World Vasectomy Day, with registration starting Friday.

Even though interest appears high, Guarin said there is still a stigma surrounding the procedure.

“We are left with a ton of emasculating jokes regarding vasectomies, and we need to change that narrative,” Guarin said.

While he’s encouraged to see the attitude change towards vasectomies, he’s disappointed it happened under these circumstances.

“There are patients who have come to see me who are fearful that there are some methods of contraception that could be deemed illegal,” Guarin said. “It appears that it took restricting the rights of an individual to choose about her body for the counterpart to say, ‘You know what? We can do something too.'”