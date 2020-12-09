Van Harden Back to Broadcasting Roots

PERRY, IOWA — The voice and the show was familiar, the location not a place Van Harden has broadcast from in almost 50 years. Harden announced recently he will retire from the WHO radio morning show on January 8th.

On this day Harden went back to where he started from KDLS in Perry. He got his first broadcasting job in 1971, here playing records, and making local announcements.

“It was surreal, unbelievable,”said Harden. “I don’t know how many people get to come back to the place where they worked 50 years ago.”

“I heard a rumor a couple of weeks people wondered if he would be welcome out here,” said Raccoon Valley Radio/KDLS Manager John McGee.”He got his start out here at KDLS, he’s done a lot for the radio industry, it’s neat to see him out there giving back, and getting involved.”

”He started at KDLS, but then turning that into a 50 year career,” said Chris Cohea who is program director at KDLS. “How many people say that in any industry there,let alone radio.”

Harden was joined by Steve Locker, who also worked at KDLS back n. The early 70’s. Locker later worked with Harden at WHO Radio. The two toured the entire station, and swapped stories about those they worked with back in the day.