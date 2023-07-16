JOHNSTON, Iowa — Warm weather and heavy smoke hovered over the Des Moines metro this weekend, which made it an idea time to find a frozen treat.

Van Dee’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Johnston experienced crowds throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday as temperatures remained in the low-80s.

Sunday happened to be National Ice Cream Day, but most Van Dee’s customers were not aware of the holiday. They just came to get their hands on the ice cream parlor’s famous concoctions.

“The first time I came here, I got a Blitz with Oreos and it was really good,” said Eric Hayden of Des Moines. “It was nice and creamy. If you want ice cream, this is the place to go.”

“I’ve come here way too many times in my life,” said Roslyn Heuckendorf of Des Moines. I’ve come at least fifty times. Ice cream makes people happy, I feel like it’s good for everybody.”

If you choose to buy a cone at Van Dee’s, leave your credit card in your wallet. The ice cream shop only accepts cash and checks.