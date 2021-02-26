Valley West Mall Redevelopment Plans Released

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – More details about the redevelopment plans for Valley West Mall have been released as the city of West Des Moines seeks $30 million in state funding to assist with the project.

The city is applying for the Reinvestment District program under the Iowa Reinvestment District Act.

The owner of the mall, Watson Properties, is also planning to invest approximately $262 million in redeveloping the area. The total cost of the project is estimated at $278 million.

The city also released renderings of what the project is expected to look like.

“The market analysis and interviews with property owners, local brokers and developers told us a great deal,” Community and Economic Development Director Clyde Evans said. “It’s clear that without a significant overhaul and transformation of the mall site, other property owners will not make investments in their properties, and the University Avenue corridor in Clive and West Des Moines will decline.”

The project is expected to happen in two to three phases over a projected three-year timeline.

It will include:

A full redevelopment of the approximate southern one-third of the property by removing the vacant Younkers building and constructing approximately 18,000 square feet of new restaurant space and approximately 240 units of multi-family residential, platting 5 retail out-parcels, and creating highly amenitized outdoor public gathering spaces focused around a new stormwater retention pond.

The removal of the JCPenney building and a complete renovation of the mall building to reorient tenant spaces towards the building exterior, creating nearly 300,000 square feet of newly remodeled office and retail space with its own under-building parking. The south end of the former mall building will contain a 65,000 square foot entertainment complex with under-building parking.

Renovation of the north end of the former mall building into a 130,000 square foot event space with a 5-story conference hotel. Taking advantage of the synergy brought by an event space and hotel, a 3-story, 60,000 square foot office building is planned at the northwest corner of the site.

Another 240 units of multi-family residential is also planned along with an additional outdoor public gathering space focused around a second stormwater retention pond.

Site plan for Valley West Mall redevelopment.

In 2019, plans were also announced to re-name the space to Valley West Commons.