Valley Junction stores ready for last-minute holiday shoppers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– With Christmas just days away there are still good last-minute gift options to consider.

Many shop owners in Valley Junction said they have quite a few last-minute items that can fit any budget, are unique and are locally made.

“We have awesome prints obviously because they’re called Bozz Prints. But our prints come on a variety of different things. Really comfortable T-shirts, we have it on our designs on mugs, puzzles, a lot of great stocking stuffer things so we’ve got awesome Iowa Des Moines magnets, stickers, patches, shot glasses, key chains, you name it,” said Bozz Prints store director, Jacki Bosley.

Other stores in the Valley Junction area that have last-minute options are Hinge and MoMere which are both boutiques that offer clothing, home decor, and locally made products.

Many shops will be holding sales until Christmas and will be open until the afternoon of December 24th.

The owner of Hinge, Kelsey Mihalovich says that although their store carries mostly gifts for the women on your list, she encourages customers who want to shop last minute to stop in or check out their website where they offer shipping or local pick-up.

“So this weekend, we really saw a push with gifts that are kind of like one size fits all or that just about anybody on your gift list might like for the holidays. So we have these really soft, comfy cozy blankets that have been really popular for us. As well as our weekly specials. We do a weekly special every week in our clothing line. This week. It’s this cute little green plaid that’s perfect for the holidays and very festive. We also have a wide variety of locally made products,” said Mihalovich.

You can find links to the shopping options here: Hinge, MoMere, Bozz Prints and other Valley Junction shops.