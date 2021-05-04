Valley Junction Farmers’ Market to Host Hy-Vee Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Visitors to the Valley Junction Farmers’ Markets will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccination for free this spring.

Hy-Vee announced a partnership with the Historic Valley Junction Foundation Tuesday, which will allow pop-up vaccination clinics at the farmers’ market in Valley Junction.

The clinics will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on:

Thursday, May 6

Thursday, May 13

Thursday, May 20

Thursday, May 27

Thursday, June 3

Thursday, June 10

Individuals will be able to choose whether to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Those that choose to get the Pfizer vaccine will be able to get their second dose 21 days later at a local Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

“After an incredible year where the pandemic has tested our local small businesses in extraordinary ways, we are thrilled with Hy-Vee’s efforts to help protect our community and bring this pandemic to a close,” said Matt Hauge, executive director of the Historic Valley Junction Foundation.

While it’s not required, those getting a vaccine at the market are encouraged to bring their insurance card(if insured) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card(if covered by Medicare) and a photo ID.

Masks are required.