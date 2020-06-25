Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton Opens for 2020 Season on Friday

Newton, Iowa — Valle Drive-In will welcome open its 2020 season on Friday. But if you want to be one of the first cars in front of the screen you should reserve your spot tonight.

The Valle is the only drive-in movie theater in central Iowa. Opening night 2020 will begin at dusk on Friday, June 26th with a double-feature of ‘Zootopia’ and ‘The Greatest Showman.’

The drive-in theater is making changes to its policy for 2020. Admission will be limited to just 150 cars each night. Movie-goers are encouraged to reserve their spot by midnight the night before they plan to visit via the theater’s website. The website will be updated daily with the number of spots that will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Concession stands and restrooms will be open for customers.