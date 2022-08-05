NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In movie theater will finally be reopening it’s gates after months of rebuilding.

The drive-in was unable to open on it’s normal date due to tornado damage back in March. The tornado, with estimated speeds of up to 170 miles per hour, caused damage to the concession stand, the sign, and the roof on the ticket stand.

To kick off the opening the drive-in will be showing Top Gun Maverick and the 1996 classic Twister. Valle Drive-In co-owner Jeff Namminga said they had to throw in a little humor in their reopening.

“We have to show Twister with the irony of it,” Namminga said. “Watching a tornado destroy a drive-in in the movie and watching it here is a great, humorous way to kick off the season.”

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. August 5 and movie-goers will receive free popcorn all weekend to celebrate.