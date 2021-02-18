Valentine’s Day Proposal at the Botanical Garden

DES MOINES, Iowa — This Valentine’s Day couples went to the Botanical Garden in Des Moines to escape the cold.

“We don’t leave the house, not only because of the pandemic, but because of the cold,” Des Moines resident Riley Crosser said.

Looking to escape the cold and turn up the heat.

“It’s warm in here, compared to the frigid outside,” Des Moines resident Alexandra Momaney said.

Couples were walking hand in hand around the Botanical Garden this Valentine’s Day.

“We’re definitely missing the warmer weather so I’m greatly enjoying the humidity inside the tropical plants, the palm trees together,” Grimes resident Danielle Rusch said.

But then a steamy walk, turns into an unforgettable moment.

“And then like I literally didn’t realize until he like had the ring like out of his out of his pocket and he was already down on one knee, so it was, it was a complete surprise,” Ames resident Gabrielle Gianelo said.

Near the waterfall, Connor set up a bench.

“[With] a candle, now our love might not go out and then a picture frame that we might not have an ideal picture of marriage, but then we might be able to fill the frame with our love,” Ames resident Connor Gorton said.

A picture-perfect proposal and an extra special anniversary.

“My first reaction wasn’t necessarily a smile. He said I was just completely like just like shocked and now I can’t stop smiling so yeah, I’m very excited, for what’s to come,” Gianelo said.

The Botanical Garden is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to noon.