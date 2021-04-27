Vaccine Providers Battling Second Shot Hesitancy Among Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The CDC says millions of Americans are reportedly hesitant about completing their two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series. Now Iowa vaccine providers are adjusting how they operate to overcome that hesitancy.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two shots delivered weeks apart for a recipient to become fully vaccinated. The CDC says Americans are hesitant about completing the second dose after feeling negative effects from the first dose. Others say their schedule doesn’t allow them to miss work again for a second shot.

State Rep. John Forbes manages Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale. He says he’s adjusting hours to give Iowans more options to get a second shot. “We are holding clinics on Sundays to allow for people who work to give them more options to get in on a Sunday to get their vaccine,” Forbes said.

Hy-Vee is also making a big change to its vaccination offerings to make it easier to get your shots. The company announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis at any pharmacy offering shots. Customers can still sign up for a time in advance or just check with a pharmacy employee when they arrive.

Fewer than one-third of the state of Iowa is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the state has denied some allocated doses due to lack of demand. Forbes says Iowa and America still has a long way to go to hit its immunity target. “For us to reach herd immunity, which is somewhere around 78% in this country,” says Forbes, “It’s important that people really consider getting the vaccine if they are on the fence.”