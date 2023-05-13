HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Discussions regarding the debt ceiling in congress could delay passing of the next Farm Bill. This is important to farmers especially when it comes to planning for next year’s crop. The Bill is used with a set of numbers to set prices in the federal crop insurance program.

“So right now if you don’t get a farm bill on time, it’s going to make a lot of uncertainty for us,” said Dennis Friest, President of the Iowa Corn Growers and Hardin County farmer. “We rely on the Farm Bill for crop insurance and different programs that we work with.”

Friest was working on his farm on Friday with his son and grandson to wrap up the spring planting season. A big priority for the Iowa Corn Growers is money they have been seeking in the Farm Bill to help promote sale of US Farm commodities overseas. Friest is concerned the debt ceiling cuts would mean those dollars would not be spent to promote the sale of Iowa crops in foreign lands.

This farm raises pork, corn, dried distiller grains and ethanol.

“For Mexico, its our number one corn market, but Southeast Asia is a huge market for a lot of us. All the things that are grown on my farm are exported overseas so we get to compete with the buyers from other countries for the global situation when it comes to markets.”

“Crop insurance is a major safety net for our farmers as we look across the nation,” said Char Hart, ISU Ag Economist. “This, as Denny mentioned, looking at our ability to sell into other countries. It also sets up our conservation programs, so a lot of the direct support that we talk about flowing to farmers through those commodity titles.”

Hart said a big part of the Farm Bill is the Snap Benefit programs, which gets food to those who need it.

“The Farm Bill has been delayed before, actually the worst time we’ve ever had would’ve been looking back at what was supposed to be the 2012 farm bill, which became the 2014 bill, with delays of over a year.”

Hart said sometimes the current bill can be extended for a short amount of time.

“I like to joke I have a family farm, God the father, mother nature, Uncle Sam, and me,” said Friest.