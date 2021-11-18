US Postal Service prepares for busy holiday season, encourages people to mail early

URBANDALE, Iowa – The United States Postal Service is preparing for their busiest month of the year.

The amount of packages moving through the postal service has already sharply increased, enough for central Iowa’s USPS operation to bring in its holiday season reinforcements.

“The Postal Service delivered 1.1 billion packages last year, which was unprecedented,” said USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett. “We’ve added machines with processing capability, we’ve leased annexes to ensure smooth transportation. We are definitely ready.”

The postal service’s Urbandale annex is one of 46 throughout the nation that houses new technology, including new sorting machines.

“This machine can process mail up to twelve times faster than a manual sorter,” Inglett explained.

In addition to new machines, the USPS has also brought on new employees for the holiday rush.

“We have seasonal carriers, seasonal clerks, truck drivers, and the like,” Inglett said. “We’ve also brought on more full time employees as well.”

Other technology is currently being tested, including rovers that sort packages themselves.

To find the postal service’s recommended holiday shipping deadlines, click here.