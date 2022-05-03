DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, May 3rd, the three Republicans challenging one another in the June primary in Iowa’s Third Congressional District met for a debate moderated by WHO 13’s Dave Price. The debate was held at DMACC’s Urban Campus in Des Moines.

The debate is presented in two parts.

Here is more about the candidates:

Nicole Hasso: senior internal wholesaler financial services executive with Principal Financial Group who lives in Johnston. She grew up in Chicago before moving to Des Moines to attend Drake University. Hasso later attended Iowa State University. She has not held public office.

Gary Leffler: activist from West Des Moines. Leffler previously owned and operated a farm and worked in the financial services and construction industries. He has not held public office.

Zach Nunn: state senator from Bondurant who previously served in the house of representatives. He has served as an airborne intelligence officer in the United States Air Force, legislative analyst for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, director of cybersecurity policy and engagement for the United States Security Council, counterintelligence officer for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and adjunct professor of cybersecurity and national policy at Drake University.