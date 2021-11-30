US Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen has status conference scheduled for Tuesday

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. – A status conference is being held Tuesday for a Des Moines man charged in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

Doug Jensen faces multiple federal charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.

Jensen was featured prominently in videos and photos from the storming of the Capitol, wearing a “Q”shirt to reference the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

In a bid for pretrial release, his attorney said Jensen realized the conspiracy theory, which claims elected officials in Washington, DC are the controlling forces behind an international child sex trafficking organization – including Satan-worshipping “lizard people,” was entirely false and he no longer believes in “Q”.

Jensen was granted pretrial release but was returned to federal custody in September after it was found he violated the terms by watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount.

The pretrial conference for Jensen is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Tuesday.