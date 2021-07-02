US Army Corps of Engineers warns of algae bloom at Saylorville Lake

SAYLORVILLE LAKE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reporting a harmful algae bloom at Saylorville Lake and advises people not to drink or swim in the water.

There has been a visible increase in algae levels at the lake since Monday. The beaches and boat ramps currently remain open, but they are marked with a sign discouraging swimming. The algae can cause stomach problems and skin irritations.

Parts of the lake were visibly blue-green in color, which is caused by the algae bloom.

Saylorville Lake water quality tests are performed weekly through Iowa State University. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking into increasing the frequency of those tests to provide visitors with more accurate water quality results.

In the meantime, another nearby option for swimmers is Big Creek Lake. The beach is open and there are no algae warnings.