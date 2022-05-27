WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Between staffing shortages and the demand for beds, Polk County hospitals are operating at limited capacity. Health officials are reminding people about the urgent care option.

With COVID cases rising and summer trauma season starting, hospitals are getting busy and you may not always need emergency help. That’s where places like Exemplar Care come in.

In non-emergency situations, urgent care can be helpful during nights and on weekends.

“Urgent care is to fill that in between need,” Hope Jensen, nurse practitioner at Exemplar Care, said. “So if you have a minor injury or illness that you know needs to be evaluated before you can see your regular healthcare provider, those are times when you can come to urgent care and receive that care here.”

Exemplar Care is located at 7300 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. It accepts major insurance and cash pricing. You can make an appointment by calling 515-650-4370 or clicking here.