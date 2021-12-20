Urbandale woman charged with attempted murder in shooting incident

URBANDALE, Iowa – A woman is being held in the Polk County Jail after police say she shot at a man and slashed him with a knife during an argument Sunday in Urbandale.

According to criminal complaints in the case, 46-year-old Tonnica Lovan is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say the incident happened at an apartment at 7410 Canterbury Road around 11:10 a.m. Sunday. During an argument, Lovan is accused of slashing a man in the arm with a large knife and shooting at him. The bullet missed him by inches and went through the wall, a TV, and another wall.

The victim has requested a no-contact order against Lovan.