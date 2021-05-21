Urbandale Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing a Man

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – An Urbandale woman is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a man in West Des Moines earlier this week.

The suspect, 24-year-old Daliah Brown, is being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, the stabbing happened late Monday night at an apartment in the 200 block of S. 41st St. in West Des Moines. Brown is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old male multiple times with a “fixed blade” described by multiple witnesses.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.