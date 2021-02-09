Urbandale Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with Parade of Friends

URBANDALE, IOWA — “I woke up this morning and I thought: ‘There’s no way I can be 100 years old!” Well, Freda, it’s true. This morning Freda Ruleman began her 100th trip around the sun.

With the big day coming in the midst of a pandemic and arctic weather keeping wind chills below zero, Freda’s family, friends and caregivers at The Arbordale in Urbandale came up with a safe way to celebrate: a parade.

Two Urbandale Police cars and an ambulance lead the parade past Freda’s residence, with family and friends from New Hope United Methodist Church and her senior center filing in behind.

Freda has the best seat in the house to watch everyone go by, snuggled warmly inside as they drove by in single digit temperatures.

“I had no idea I had so many friends. It’s just a happy happy day for me,” Freda told us, “When they told me they were planning this, I thought: ‘That was crazy’, but what a wonderful day.”

Freda says the last 100 years have actually gone by pretty fast for her. She says her outlook on life was formed when she was a little girl.

“I was bullied because of my teeth,” she says, and refused to smile for her school pictures one year. When she got back the prints she realized she looked much worse trying not to smile … so she never held hers back again. “I will smile the rest of my life. I don’t care what I look like. So I always say if you don’t have a smile I’ll give you one of mine.”

After the parade had wrapped, Freda sounded ready for her next 100 years: “I’m 100 years old, but I’m still praising God. I’m still loving life.”