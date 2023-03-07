URBANDALE, Iowa — A plan to use taxpayer funding to build a $43 million recreation center in Urbandale did not win the voters’ approval during a special election Tuesday night.

The proposal needed the approval of at least 60 percent of Urbandale voters, and it fell well short of that threshold. The combined preliminary election results from Dallas and Polk counties show only 17 percent of Urbandale residents approved of the U-Plex.

The U-Plex was planned to go near the intersection of Meredith Drive and 152nd Street in Walnut Creek Regional Park. The plans called for a splash pad, a playground, an indoor walking track, and courts for both basketball and pickleball.

Urbandale Mayor Robert Andreweg conceded defeat in a statement Tuesday night.

“The decision to bring the U-Plex project to a vote was a deliberate one, made by the City Council because we believed it was crucial to hear from our residents on this matter,” Andreweg said. “I commend everyone who took the time to cast their ballot and participate in this important decision-making process.”

“Despite a great turnout, the required 60% approval threshold was not reached. I am grateful to the voters of our community for making their voices heard on this important issue,” Andreweg continued. “Regardless of the outcome, I deeply respect their decision and the democratic process that we all hold dear.”