URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale School District is rolling back its process of banning nearly 400 books from classrooms. On Thursday the Urbandale School District announced it would now only be banning 65 books.

Earlier this week the district announced it would be banning 382 books to comply with Senate File 496, which banned any book that contained topics like gender identity, sexual orientation, and sexual acts.

In a press release, the school district said the previous guidance on banned books was no longer relevant. The district “determined that there is ambiguity regarding the extent to which books that contain topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation need to be removed”. Now, the district is advising teachers and staff to only remove books that contain material of a sex act, bringing the total number of books removed to 65.

Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Daca said while the district will do its best to comply with the state law, it is also fully committed to teacher, staff, and student safety.

“While we remain in compliance with all state laws, we also remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff,” Daca said. “Educators throughout our district take great care and pride in teaching all students, reaching all students, and welcoming all students, staff, and families. We want every student, every staff member, and every family to feel a true sense of connection and belonging when they are in our schools. We have faced difficult challenges before, and we will likely continue to face them, but I know at the heart of our district is a fundamental belief in teaching all, reaching all, and welcoming all.”

The district said the book list will continue to evolve as it receives feedback from teachers and librarians and formal guidance from the Iowa Department of Education.