URBANDALE, IOWA — A man accused of robbing an Urbandale gas station on Monday morning was arrested after returning to the store while police were still in the area.

Officers were first called to the Git N Go at 8600 Meredith Drive at 6:10 a.m. A cashier told police that a man threatened the cashier and demanded money, then took off from the store. After making a police report, the cashier called officers back to the area when the suspect reportedly returned to the store.

Luis Cruz, 25, was arrested at the scene and charged with Robbery.