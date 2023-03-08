URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale U-Plex would have billed taxpayers in the city $43 million for a state-of-the-art recreation center. More than 80 percent of voters decided to stop the proposal in its tracks.

“Urbandale is very passionate about not having one of these,” said Steven McMullen, who owns a home in Urbandale and vehemently opposed the U-Plex proposal. “They’re well aware of what the needs of the community are, and this was not one of them.”

The U-Plex was planned for construction on 152nd Street near Meredith Drive. It would have included a splash pad, a playground, an indoor walking track, and courts for both basketball and pickleball.

Election results from Dallas and Polk counties showed only 17 percent of more than 7,000 Urbandale voters approved of the U-Plex Tuesday night. It needed the approval of 60 percent of voters.

The plan would have increased taxes by $119 a year on a home valued at $200,000 to fund the recreation center.

“I don’t know if the plan was bad, but the cost was,” McMullen said.

McMullen said he does not want to pay higher taxes for a service he considered a luxury item.

“I think it was more of a ‘Keep up with the Joneses’ metroplex,” McMullen said. “I’m retired now and on fixed income and I don’t have that much income coming in. I didn’t want to see property taxes rise.”

McMullen and others around Urbandale put signs in their yards encouraging voters to vote against the U-Plex. He said he’s surprised the plan was shot down by such a large majority of voters, but is satisfied it did

“I’m not going to go celebrate with fireworks, it’s not that big of a deal, but it’s something to smile about, definitely,” McMullen said.

Officials from the city of Urbandale were unavailable for comment on Wednesday.