Urbandale police searching for missing woman last seen on June 12

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Rachel Reuter was last seen leaving the Super 8 hotel at 5900 Sutton Place in Urbandale on June 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Reuter has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’3″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve light blue/purple shirt, black capris leggings and a bright pink mask, according to police.

Authorities say Reuter has ties to eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information about Reuter’s whereabouts or believes they saw her on or after June 12 should contact Urbandale Police Detective Zac Johns at (515)-331-6894 or by email at zjohns@urbandale.org

