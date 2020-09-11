Urbandale Police Searching for Missing Man With Untreated Health Conditions

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is seeking help finding 27-year-old Josh Roldan, also known as Josh Boyer. He was reported missing on Sept. 2.

Roldan has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with green writing “let’s day drink” and tan shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety because he has “untreated health conditions.”

Authorities say Roldan has family and friends in the Davenport area and it is possible he is in the Quad Cities.

If anyone has information regarding Roldan’s location, contact Urbandale Police Detective Don Vestal at 515-331-6815 or email at dvestal@urbandale.org