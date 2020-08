Urbandale, Iowa — Urbandale police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing investigation but say there is no danger to the public.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of 66th Street around 1:15 pm on Monday. When they arrived they found a woman suffering serious injuries. She was taken from the scene by ambulance. Her name and condition haven’t been released.

Police have a suspect in their investigation. They are not releasing that person’s name but say there isn’t a threat to the public.