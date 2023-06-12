URBANDALE, IOWA — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for help to find a teenager whose reportedly been missing for the last week. Calleigh McFadden, 15, was last seen voluntarily leaving her home on the evening of June 5th – last Monday.

She is 5′ 4″ tall, weighing 148 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue zippered hoodie and Nike tennis shoes. She has long black hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about the location of Calleigh McFadden you are asked to call the Urbandale Police Detective Randy Peterson at 515-331-6811.