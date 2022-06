URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for help locating a teenager who has been missing for more than a week. Jaeden Wildman, 15, was last seen on May 22nd. She is 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Jaeden’s whereabouts is asked to call Urbandale Police Detective Peterson at 515-331-6811.