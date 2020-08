Urbandale, Iowa — Urbandale Police are asking for help finding a woman wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say 34-year-old Brandy Nacole Parr stabbed a woman multiple times in the woman’s home on 66th Street in Urbandale on Monday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about Brandy Parr’s location to call them at 515-331-6815 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 800-452-1111.