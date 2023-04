JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn in the 8600 block of Northpark Drive on a report of a shooting.

It it unknown at this time if there were any victims in the shooting. Police said the suspect in the shooting is still at large.

This is a developing story, stay with WHO 13 for the latest information.