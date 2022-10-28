URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

David Ceu was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, Ceu left his home voluntarily and efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Ceu is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He was last seen near the 3600 block of Elm Drive with a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Ceu’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Westcom Dispatch at (515)222-3321.