URBANDALE, Iowa — Two weeks ago first-grade teacher Amanda Delzell told WHO 13 she’d been placed on administrative leave by the Urbandale School District after expressing concerns about the way a disabled student had been treated.

Now, that student’s parents are talking about the incident that happened last spring.

“Keaton is a seven-year-old, fun loving, happy, resilient kid,” says Paige Petek. “He’s been through a lot and still walks around with a smile on his face every single day.”

Born with disorders you’ve likely never heard of – on top of severe autism – Keaton Petek has proven a lot of doctors wrong in his short life.

“But any type of disruption in his schedule, either at home or at school, can cause him to be overstimulated, overwhelmed and very confused,” Petek said.

His parents say that can lead to behaviors like screaming, physical aggression and self-injury, which school staff reported seeing during a field day at Webster Elementary last spring.

“So, his behavioral plan states that any type of situation that Keaton is triggered and is banging his head on any object or the ground, an adult will immediately intervene and block his head with the safety cushions,” Paige explains. “And that’s supposed to be followed up with a nurse evaluating him.”

Paige says the school nurse called her to let her know Keaton had been hitting his head – breaking open a scab on his ear. The nurse went on to say his special ed teacher had tended to it and the bleeding had stopped.

The next day, May 25, the school principal sent Paige an email telling her the special ed teacher would be “out for a few days” with no further explanation.

“Then on May 30 I was notified by another employee that an incident had occurred involving our son, and that they were told not to say anything or speak about it to parents,” Paige said.

The Peteks were told there was video footage of Keaten in the hallway banging his head on the concrete floor while his special ed teacher stood by and did nothing to intervene.

“We couldn’t believe it. We didn’t know what to do,” the Peteks said.

The Peteks didn’t send Keaton back to school the next day, but they did ask to see the video.

“We were very upset and hurt and scared,” says Keaton’s dad, Cody. “Just not knowing what happened and wondering what are we about to witness? What are we about to see?”

Cody says administrators at the school told him the video was “laughable” and that they wouldn’t think it was that bad. Instead, the Peteks say the video confirmed what they’d been told.

“They did nothing to help him,” says Paige. “And at one point you see the special ed teacher scooting him down the hallway with her foot as he’s screaming and crying.”

The Peteks say the teachers who did the right thing are being punished, while the person responsible for hurting their son is still in the classroom.

“It’s terrifying,” says Cody. “These kids can’t talk and I feel like there’s nobody there looking out for the best interests of the kids.”

The Peteks say that’s why they decided to file the civil rights complaint that names the special ed teacher, administrators, and the Urbandale school district and its board.

“The way they handled it is why we chose to do what we did. It could have gone differently if they would have just contacted us the day it happened.”

They say, ultimately, they just want their son and other disabled kids to be safe at school.

“Leadership starts at the top. They have to be held accountable for what they have done and the way they’ve handled it. If they’ve done this to our kid, they’ll do it to others. And that’s what we’re after is making sure that never happens again.”