URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale man was found guilty on Wednesday of first degree murder for the death of his wife in 2020.

Dustin Lee Sample, 38, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in Dec. 2020 after his wife Mary Sample, 29, was found in her home suffering from traumatic head trauma. Mary passed away from her injuries at the scene.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office said the prosecution presented evidence during the trial that showed the couple’s relationship was toxic and showed signs of violence. One piece of evidence presented was a cellphone recording from Nov. 2020 of Dustin saying Mary “would not live to see the end of the year,” according to the attorney’s office.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.