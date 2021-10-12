Urbandale man died in I-80 crash caused by backed-up traffic from earlier accident, report says

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a man killed in a crash on I-80 Sunday that happened while traffic was stopped due to a previous fatal accident.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a tractor-trailer in the right lane of I-80 westbound near De Soto had slowed and stopped because of a prior crash.

A minivan driven by 25-year-old Kenneth Mueller of Urbandale failed to slow down and rear-ended the trailer. Mueller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The investigation continues into the accident.