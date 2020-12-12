Urbandale Man Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following an early morning fatal car crash in Des Moines. Police say an officer witnessed a single vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Southeast 14th Street at 5:46 am Saturday when a northbound vehicle drifted on and off the road twice before crashing into a tree. The officer attempted to use CPR on the driver but could not get a pulse. Des Moines Fire Rescue continued CPR while transporting the driver to Mercy One-Des Moines and life saving efforts continued at the hospital but the 65-year-old driver from Urbandale was pronounced dead.

The northbound lane on Southeast 14th Street was closed until 8:30 am between Hartford and the Des Moines River. It is unclear at this time if weather played a roll in the crash. Investigators are not ruling out a possible medical issue as a cause in the crash. The incident remains under investigation. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.