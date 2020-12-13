Urbandale Man Charged With Murder After Woman’s Death Saturday

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman on Saturday.

Urbandale police officers responded to the 4200 block of 90th Street at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the report of a medical emergency. Officers found a woman suffering from head trauma, and she later died at the scene, according to police.

Police arrested 35-year-old Urbandale resident Dustin Sample Sunday morning and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.