URBANDALE, Iowa — A man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors.

Officers with the Urbandale Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the home of William Ryerson in the 15000 block of Aurora Avenue at around 10:34 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived in the area of Ryerson’s residence they could hear an air/fog horn blaring throughout the neighborhood. According to court records, officers located Ryerson in the street yelling racial slurs and making threats at another man.

Court records state that while officers were speaking with the neighbors who called in the noise complaint, Ryerson made several threats to kill them. He allegedly threatened to “put a barrel down their throats,” that he had a “tech nine” and would “take care of them,” and that “they’d be on the 10 o’clock news.”

Ryerson has been charged with two counts of first degree harassment, disorderly conduct – loud raucous noise, disorderly conduct – abusive epithets/threatening gesture, and consumption of alcohol in a public place.

Ryerson was released from the Dallas County Correctional Facility on a $2,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 27.