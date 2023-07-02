URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale’s annual July 4th Celebration started Sunday in Lions Park with the annual carnival kicking off.

It marks the beginning of three days of celebration. It includes the annual parade Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. It culminates with a fireworks show Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Larry McBurney is the vice president of the Urbandale 4th of July Celebration Committee. He said the annual celebration is always a great time, and the carnival reminds him of another Iowa summer tradition.

“To me this is State Fair-light because we do offer a wide array of amusement park rides. We have all of the different vendors that you would see at the State Fair. We have corn dogs, lemonade, funnel cakes, everything you could look for. It really is just a blast for the kids, for the whole family,” he said.

The carnival runs from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. Ride tickets are available on site. The carnival is running a special deal on Monday where people can have unlimited rides for $25 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.