URBANDALE, Iowa — The city of Urbandale hopes to build a $43 million recreation center, but it needs the residents’ approval through a bond referendum vote. City officials answered their questions about the “U-Plex” Sunday afternoon.

The community discussion at the Urbandale Public Library featured updated renderings of the U-Plex and a rundown of what the facility would provide. This was the first of four planned community meetings before voters decide the fate of the U-Plex on March 7.

Urbandale would construct the U-Plex on Meredith Drive within Walnut Creek Regional Park if voters approve the bond referendum. It would feature a splash pad, a playground, common areas, and courts for both basketball and pickleball.

Urbandale Parks and Recreation Director Jan Herke said the project has been in the works since 2006, and community discussions have been vital in shaping the final vision.

“That’s how we got here. The community said ‘this is what we want you to build and this is where we want you to build,'” Herke said. “We want to provide the information so the people will know and vote

Herke also provided a full explanation of how taxpayer money would fund the U-Plex. She estimated property taxes would rise $119 a year if a house is worth $200,000.

The bond referendum must be approved by at least 60 percent of Urbandale voters.